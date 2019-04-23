Domino's Pizza Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.10 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $852.59M (+8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dpz has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.