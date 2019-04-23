TE Connectivity Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.36B (-10.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tel has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.