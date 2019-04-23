Amphenol Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aph has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.