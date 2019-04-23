STMicroelectronics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (-4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, stm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.