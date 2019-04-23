MarketAxess Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.43M (+9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mktx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.