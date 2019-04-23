Knight-Swift Transportation Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, knx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.