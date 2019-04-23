Yandex taxi unit names CFO ahead of planned IPO

Yandex.Taxi (YNDX +0.7% ) has named IPO veteran Yevgeny Senderov its chief financial officer ahead of its own planned U.S. listing, Bloomberg notes.

Senderov, of VTB Capital, was involved in the public debuts of EPAM Systems, Luxoft and Lenta.

Yandex.Taxi incorporates Yandex's Russian ride-sharing venture with Uber (UBER) as well as food services Yandex.Food and Yandex.Chef and its self-driving car project, and it has been looking to list in the U.S. this year at a valuation over $6B.

Elsewhere, Kommersant reports that the JV between Sberbank and Yandex may be looking to buy part of the O'Key Group business, one of the largest retail chains in Russia focused on hypermarkets.