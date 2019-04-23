Axalta Coating Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, axta has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.