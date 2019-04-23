Boeing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.19 (-12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.04B (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ba has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.

