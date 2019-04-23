Integra LifeSciences Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $361.12M (+1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, iart has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.