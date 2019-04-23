Retail stocks run ahead of broad market averages

Chain store stocks are outperforming broad market averages, even though sector names report late in the earnings season. Could it be that Procter & Gamble's strong read on consumer spending in the U.S. has investors looking for value in the retail bargain bin?

Gainers include Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) +10.0% , Guess (NYSE:GES) +9.1% , Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) +7.8% , Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) +6.8% , GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) +5.5% , Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) +4.9% , J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) +3.6% , Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) +3.6% , Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) +3.5% , Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) +3.1% , Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) +2.7% , Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) +2.6% , Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) +2.3% , Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) +2.3% , Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) +2.3% , TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) +1.8% , L Brands (NYSE:LB) +1.7% , Macy's (NYSE:M) +1.4% .