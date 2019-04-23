Consumer  | On the Move

Retail stocks run ahead of broad market averages

|About: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp... (BGFV)|By:, SA News Editor

Chain store stocks are outperforming broad market averages, even though sector names report late in the earnings season. Could it be that Procter & Gamble's strong read on consumer spending in the U.S. has investors looking for value in the retail bargain bin?

Gainers include Kohl's (NYSE:KSS+10.0%, Guess (NYSE:GES+9.1%, Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED+7.8%, Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS+6.8%, GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC+5.5%, Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES+4.9%, J. Jill (NYSE:JILL+3.6%, Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV+3.6%, Dillard's (NYSE:DDS+3.5%, Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS+3.1%, Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB+2.7%, Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS+2.6%, Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK+2.3%, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI+2.3%, Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS+2.3%, TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX+1.8%, L Brands (NYSE:LB+1.7%, Macy's (NYSE:M+1.4%.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox