Tesla Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.81 (+75.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.29B (+55.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tsla has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Tesla Earnings: Q1 Major QuestionsTaking The Long View: Will Tesla's Q1 Disaster Turn Into Q4 Triumph?