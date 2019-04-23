Thermo Fisher Scientific Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.04B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tmo has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.