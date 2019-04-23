Xilinx Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $826.51M (+22.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, xlnx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.