Moody's Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Apr. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (-4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, mco has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.