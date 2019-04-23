F5 Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.54 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $547.03M (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ffiv has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward.