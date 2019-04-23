Owens Corning Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.