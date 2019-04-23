Boston Beer Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.19M (+21.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sam has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.