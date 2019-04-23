Avery Dennison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, avy has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.