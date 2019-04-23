QEP Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+85.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.98M (-32.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qep has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.