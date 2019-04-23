Microsoft Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.86B (+11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, msft has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 8 downward.