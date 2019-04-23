Avangrid Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.84B (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, agr has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.