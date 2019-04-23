Hormel -3% after pair of downgrades

Goldman Sachs drops Hormel (HRL -2.9% ) to a Neutral rating from Buy on concerns over valuation and pork costs.

JPMorgan slides Hormel to Underweight from Neutral, pointing to the negative impact from the African Swine Fever on costs. Hormel is also expected to match competitor price cuts on peanut butter.

Goldman's new price target on Hormel is $35, while JP has a price target of $36. The 52-week low for Hormel is $34.12.

Analyst ratings scorecard on Hormel: 1 Buy-equivalent rating, 10 Hold-equivalent ratings, 4 Sell-equivalent ratings.