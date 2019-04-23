Ameriprise Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.66 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.03B (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.