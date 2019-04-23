PTC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.29M (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ptc has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.