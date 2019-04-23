Raymond James Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rjf has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.