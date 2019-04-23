Knowles Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $175M (-2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.