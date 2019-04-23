Graco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $415.7M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ggg has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.