CoreLogic Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $404.2M (-9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, clgx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.