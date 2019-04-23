Laptop makers, AMD move on Nvidia launch

Gaming laptop makers Dell (DELL +2.5% ), HP (HPQ +1% ), and Microsoft (MSFT +1% ) gain while competitor AMD (AMD -1.1% ) loses after Nvidia (NVDA +1.6% ) launches the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 Turing-based GPUs.

More than 80 models of laptops containing the GPUs ship out today with prices starting at $799.

Nvidia says the GTX 1660 Ti offers 4x the performance of the GeForce GTX 960M.

The 16-series GPUs are built on the 12th-gen Turing architecture for 1.5x instructions per clock and 1.4x power efficiency compared to Pascal.