Laptop makers, AMD move on Nvidia launch

Gaming laptop makers Dell (DELL +2.5%), HP (HPQ +1%), and Microsoft (MSFT +1%) gain while competitor AMD (AMD -1.1%) loses after Nvidia (NVDA +1.6%) launches the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 Turing-based GPUs.
More than 80 models of laptops containing the GPUs ship out today with prices starting at $799.
Nvidia says the GTX 1660 Ti offers 4x the performance of the GeForce GTX 960M.
The 16-series GPUs are built on the 12th-gen Turing architecture for 1.5x instructions per clock and 1.4x power efficiency compared to Pascal.
