Kohl's seen catching Amazon boost

Citi sees a big shakeup in the department store sector resulting from Kohl's (KSS +11.8% ) new partnership with Amazon to process returns for the e-commerce giant.

Analyst Paul Lejuez says the development shows the company is Amazon's "chosen mid-tier partner" in an alliance seen potentially hurting mall rivals such as Macy's (M +1.6% ) and J. C. Penney (JCP +0.4% ).

For Kohl's, while the company will see some extra costs, the increase in store traffic and closer tie-in with Amazon is expected to make the partnership pay off.

