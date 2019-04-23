Twitter touts innovation, ad improvement on call; shares +15.5%

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up 15.5% , one of the top stock gainers on the day, and at its highest point since just before last July's earnings report after today's report showed Y/Y monetizable daily user growth returning to double digits for the first time since Q2 2018.

In the company's earnings call today, it reiterated it will stop reporting monthly active users -- a number it thinks is less related to measuring success than monetizable DAUs (and one which has also been on the decline).

In CEO Jack Dorsey's intro remarks, he noted the company's still focused on service health, pointing out that 38% of abusive content is being flagged by technology for human review, vs. zero at this point last year.

Innovation is increasing through the company's prototype app "twttr," which allows for conversational experiments that provide for updates on a weekly basis.

And CFO Ned Segal says advertisers are responding to improvements: "They understand the differentiated offering that we are able to provide them, how improved relevance, improved ad formats, how better copy and how improving on some increasing ad engagements and lower cost per engagements are all strong factors that cause Twitter to show how it works for them."

