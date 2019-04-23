SRC Energy ups full-year production guidance following 10% Q1 jump

SRC Energy (SRCI -0.4% ) turns lower despite raising guidance for FY 2019 average daily production to 63K-66K boe/day from its previous range of 59K-62K boe/day.

SRC says the guidance increase adjusts for Q1 production of 65.7K boe/day, 10% better than the prior-year quarter, while continuing to reflect the slower cadence of wells expected to be completed and turned to sales for the remainder of the year.

SRC says initial production guidance was conservative, given uncertainties on the timing of DCP Midstream’s O’Connor 2 plant, some of which have been reduced with the passage of SB-181 and the additional confidence that construction of the O’Connor 2 plant appears to be on schedule.