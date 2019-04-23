Churchill Downs Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-63.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $250.57M (+32.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chdn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.