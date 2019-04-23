Biogen Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.96 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.38B (+8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, biib has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.