Fortune Brands Home & Security Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fbhs has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.