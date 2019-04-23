Retail Opportunity Investments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.31M (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, roic has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.