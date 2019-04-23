Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Packaging (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pkg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.

