Citrix Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $707.78M (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ctxs has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.