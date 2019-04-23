Align Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-29.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $532.16M (+21.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, algn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.