NextDecade gets engineering bid packages for Rio Grande LNG

NextDecade (NEXT +1.6% ) says it received bids from Fluor (FLR +0.8% ) and Bechtel seeking to build the proposed Rio Grande LNG export terminal at Brownsville, Tex. and enters into an agreement to deepen the Brownsville Ship Channel.

Rio Grande LNG and the related Rio Bravo Pipeline received state permits in December but a federal permit decision is not expected until July.

The Port of Brownsville has a federal permit to deepen the Brownsville Ship Channel from 42 ft. to 52 ft., which would allow for a greater volumes and varieties of ship traffic.

NEXT recently signed a 20-year supply deal with Royal Dutch Shell from Rio Grande LNG.