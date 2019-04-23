Visa Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Visa (NYSE:V) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.46B (+7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, V has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 18 downward.