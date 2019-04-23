ServiceNow, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $768.09M (+30.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NOW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 27 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 8 downward.