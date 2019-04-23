O'Reilly Automotive Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.05 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.44B (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ORLY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.