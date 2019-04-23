Varian Medical Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $776.28M (+14.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.