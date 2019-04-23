Lucid Motors taps Model S architect as CEO

Lucid Motors announces that Peter Rawlinson has been hired as the company's new CEO.

Rawlinson has been serving as chief technical officer at Lucid and previously worked at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as a vice president of vehicle engineering and chief engineer of the Model S.

Rawlinson on Lucid's role in the EV market: "While the convergence of new technologies is reshaping the automobile, the full potential has yet to be realized, inhibiting the pace at which sustainable mobility and energy are adopted. Lucid has the product vision, the core in-house technology, and the depth of talent to realize this potential. Working collaboratively, our outstanding team will create landmark future products, commencing with Lucid Air in 2020."

Last September, the Saudi Public Investment Fund signed an agreement with Lucid Motors to invest over $1B to help fund the electric vehicle maker's planned launch of its Lucid Air model in 2020.

Source: Press Release