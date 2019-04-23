Methanex Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-55.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $791.84M (-17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MEOH has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.