Amazon center remodels hit thousands of workers

Yahoo Finance sources say Amazon (AMZN +2.1% ) told thousands of employees at fulfillment centers in California, Illinois, Texas, and New Jersey that the facilities will be closed and vacated in two months for remodeling.

The impacted sites are known as Amazon Robotics Quick Deploy, which uses Kiva robots and handles smaller merchandise. The remodeling is to retrofit the sites for different purposes including sorting centers and Amazon Fresh hubs.

Amazon offered affected workers the choice to transfer to nearby sites or interview for another position within the company. Workers had 10 days to make a decision.

Amazon statement to Yahoo: “We are constantly evaluating our fulfillment network to ensure best customer selection and convenience. After thoughtful review, we’ve determined some of our facilities across the US would be better suited to handle different customer inventory and delivery."