Sirius XM Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B (+28.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SIRI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.