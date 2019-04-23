PSEG cut at J.P. Morgan on PJM capacity reform uncertainty

Public Service Enterprise (PEG -0.3% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Overweight with a $62 price target, trimmed from $64, at J.P. Morgan, which expects uncertainty driven by PJM capacity market reform to continue over the near term or longer if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission fails to approve a revised methodology soon.

Deutsche Bank last week upped its PSEG stock price target to $63 from $62 after New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities granted zero emissions credits to the state's three nuclear plants; the credits are expected to add ~$200M/year for the next three years to majority owner PSEG's revenue.